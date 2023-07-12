Yayo argued that Biggie and Slick Rick are the best storytellers in Hip-Hop. He cited bars from the Brooklyn rapper's song "N***as Bleed" as his proof. While he conceded with Yayo's thoughts on Slick Rick, EFN would not budge on Cube's lyrical skills. The West Coast rapper himself heard about the debate and weighed in on the topic during a radio interview on Tuesday.



“It’s subjective,” Cube said according to HipHopDX. “Everybody got they favorites. I put my stories up against anybody and I have a bigger sample size. But at the end of the day, everybody is going to have their different opinion. I love Biggie, I’m a fan of Biggie. I’ve wrote records for Eazy and N.W.A. And look, when we talking about storytelling, are we talking about rhyming? Because I write movies too, so I’m a hell of a storyteller. I can tell a damn story. So are we just talking about rap? That’s only a portion of what I do.”



Listen to Tony Yayo's entire conversation on Drink Champs below or watch it now.