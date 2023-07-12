YK Osiris Bares His Soul On Debut Independent Song 'Dear Fans'

"It feels like be needin' therapy/I talk to God sometimes, I wonder if He hearin' me," Osiris raps. "I don't need no friends, I got my family, they gon' ride or die/Don't need no ho, got my lil' boy, I'll work a nine to five/Lord knows, I smile but I still cry inside, Lord knows, they try but they can't take my pride/Lord knows, I been hidin' what I feel inside."



The song comes weeks after he was shamed for forcing fellow artist Sukihana into kissing him while she was in the middle of a hosting gig with Lil Duval. The Florida rapper was commentating on the Crew League basketball tournament in Atlanta last month when Osiris approached her from behind and attempted to kiss her. In video that surfaced online, Suki can be seen pulling away until Osiris kissed her lips. Suki issued an emotional statement about the incident, which prompted a swift apology from Osiris.



"Dear Fans" is YK Osiris' first song as an independent artist since he reportedly parted ways with Def Jam Recordings back in December. Watch his new video below.