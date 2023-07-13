$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida: Are You A Winner?

One Floridian is now $1 million richer following the Powerball drawing Wednesday night (July 12). According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Powerball ticket was purchased at the Raceway located at 993 Highway 98 East in Destin.

The winning numbers were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67, and red Powerball 2. Nobody won the jackpot, meaning the Powerball jackpot swells to an estimated $875 million. The fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history, $754.6 million, was claimed earlier this year by a resident in Washington state.

The next drawing is Friday, July 15 at 10:59 p.m. EST. If someone wins the jackpot, it will go down as the third-largest in the game's history. The Powerball website estimates the cash value at $441.9 million before the drawing.

Last year, a California resident claimed the biggest Powerball jackpot ever: $2.04 billion. He's since gone on to make some big purchases and got entangled in some legal trouble. Earlier this year, he was accused of stealing the lucky ticket that earned him nearly $1 billion.