2 Missouri Cities Named Among The Top 100 Places To Live In The US In 2023

Two cities in Missouri are among the best cities in the country to live in 2023, based on a new report comparing factors like economy, housing, safety, education and amenities.

Livability released its 2023 picks for the 100 best places to live in the U.S. However, major cities and smaller towns were not included on the list as the site only considered cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 because of large metropolitan cities like New York City and Los Angeles, both popular destinations with millions of residents, seeing "a significant exodus" of people moving away. Here's how the site determined its list:

"We partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to select our Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. in 2023. Together we curated our cities based on nearly 100 data points and an algorithm taking into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health."

Two Missouri cities were chosen as some of the best places to live in the country: Lee's Summit and St. Louis, though the latter of which recently received the opposite distinction from another site, proving that happiness can be subjective. Here's what Livability had to say:

"Right outside Kansas City, Lee's Summit is a charming city offering a safe, family-friendly environment with an affordable price tag. Boasting beautiful parks, a historic downtown and a low crime rate, Lee's Summit welcomes residents with open arms."

"From the iconic Gateway Arch to the beloved Cardinals, St. Louis has a one-of-a-kind community with renowned museums, diverse neighborhoods and a dynamic economy, all at an affordable price."

Check out Livability's full list to see more of the best cities to live in America.