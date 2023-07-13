4 Florida Cities Named Among The Top 100 Places To Live In The US In 2023

By Zuri Anderson

July 13, 2023

St. Petersburg, Florida Skyline and Harbor
Photo: Getty Images

Americans are constantly looking for a new place to live, whether it's for job opportunities, to save money, or get better peace of mind. To help ease the search, Livability released its 2023 list of the "Best Places To Live In The U.S."

To qualify for the rankings, cities had to have a population between 75,000 and 500,000 and a median home value of $500,000 or less. Researchers explained their methodology further:

"We partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to select our Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. in 2023. Together we curated our cities based on nearly 100 data points and an algorithm taking into account measures of a city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health."

Four Florida destinations made it on the list, and the highest-ranking one is St. Petersburg! According to Livability, 258,517 people call this town home. The median home value is $303,044.

The other Florida cities featured on the list include Alafaya, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando. 

Here are Livability's Top 10 best places to live in America:

  1. Johns Creek, Georgia
  2. Flower Mound, Texas
  3. Carmel, Indiana
  4. Broomfield, Colorado
  5. Sugar Land, Texas
  6. Cary, North Carolina
  7. Overland Park, Kansas
  8. Fishers, Indiana
  9. Naperville, Illinois
  10. Troy, Michigan


Check out the full report on Livability's website.

