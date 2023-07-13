“For a long time, I thought about how to create radical change,” he wrote in his caption. “Over the years I’ve realized radical change starts with us. I’m extremely passionate about creating a platform that will show the power of unity. Through my life’s work and the different stages of success, I’ve realized for our people to break through and advance we have to do things together. Empower Global represents a solution to all of the things that have held our communities back. Let’s unite, brand by brand, company by company, person by person, customer by customer, and dollar by dollar.”



The launch of Empower Global comes amid Diddy's legal battle with liquor company Diageo. The company recently moved to terminate their partnership after the face of Ciroc sued their business partners over alleged racial discrimination. Diddy accused the company of racial discrimination against DeLeon Tequila on several occasions. As they go through the motions in court, Diddy is shifting his focus on helping other Black entrepreneurs succeed.



“This is our Black Wall Street. This is our Black Main Street," Diddy said in his video. "This platform will fund and fuel the Black economy. It’s essential for us to empower each other to create real change in this world. Together we can make a difference. Together we can empower each other and transform our communities. Together we can build a more inclusive and empowered future.”



Empower Global launches with over 1000 items available now from over 70 Black-owned brands and counting.