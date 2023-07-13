Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian While Fleeing Secret Service

Authorities are searching for a driver who killed a pedestrian while fleeing from the Secret Service. Officials said that uniformed Secret Service officers tried to pull over a 2006 blue Honda Accord near the White House on Wednesday (July 12) afternoon for having an expired registration.

The driver initially indicated they planned to pull over but then sped away. They ran a red light, striking several pedestrians trying to cross the street. A 75-year-old man from Philadelphia was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two other people, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries.

The Secret Service is asking anybody with information about the driver to contact law enforcement.

"A man was tragically killed today by a driver who fled officers for an expired registration. Police are working to locate the suspect, and our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family," Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi wrote on Twitter along with a statement about the incident from the agency.