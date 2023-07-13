Dua Lipa Stuns In Her Versace Collection At 'Barbie' London Premiere

Dua also gave fans a closer look at her manicure, which was inspired by Barbie. The nail artist who did them for Dua ahead of the movie's Los Angeles premiere last weekend took to Instagram to explain the inspiration. "We wanted to create a stunning two-tone French manicure for Dua Lipa, capturing the essence of Barbie," Kim Truong wrote on Instagram. "Using OPI Nail Lacquer in “Hi Barbie!” as the pink base and “Alpine Snow” on the tips, we achieved a striking contrast. With Dua's elegant clear rhinestone dress, our goal was to bring the ultimate pop of Barbie pink to her look.

The pop star will also make her silver screen debut in the film as a Mermaid Barbie. Her song "Dance the Night Away" is also one of the main songs being used to promote the movie and has been featured in all of the trailers!

Barbie and Barbie The Soundtrack both release on Friday, July 21st!