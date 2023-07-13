Former NFL Quarterback Philip Rivers' Wife Pregnant With 10th Child

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, are expected their 10th child.

Rivers, who took over as the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, confirmed the news to AL.com at a 7-on-7 event on Wednesday (July 12). Philip and Tiffany, who were junior high school sweethearts and married in 2001 during his collegiate career at NC State, have seven daughters and two sons ranging in ages 4 to 21.

“We’ve had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap,” Rivers said via AL.com. “We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.”

Rivers told the outlet that his mother and her father come from families of nine. The former NFL quarterback said he and his wife still haven't decided on a name for their 11th child.

"We have plenty of opinions," Rivers said. "That is what we’ve got right now.”

Rivers took over as St. Michael Catholic's head coach upon his retirement from the NFL in 2021. The Cardinals are set to play in their preseason jamboree game on August 17 with Rivers' oldest son, Gunner, set to start at quarterback during the 2023 season.

Rivers retired with 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns and 209 interceptions on 5,277 of 8,134 passing, which included 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and one season with the Indianapolis Colts.