Lea Michele Shares Emotional Tribute To Cory Monteith 10 Years After Death
By Sarah Tate
July 13, 2023
Lea Michele's emotional tribute to Cory Monteith will have you in tears.
The Funny Girl star is reflecting back on the years since Monteith's death at the age of 31 by sharing a touching tribute on Instagram on Thursday (July 13) to her late boyfriend and Glee co-star on the 10th anniversary of his death. The pair had been dating for more than a year before he tragically passed away following an accidental drug overdose on July 13, 2013.
"Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time," she wrote alongside a black and white photo of the two of them cuddled together and smiling. "I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten."
"We miss you every day and will never forget the light you brought to us all," she said. "I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together."
While it's unclear who this Taylor could be, E! News reports that some believe it could be late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022
In the years since Monteith's death, Michele has found love again, marrying husband Zandy Reich in 2019 and welcoming their son, Ever, in 2020.