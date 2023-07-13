Lea Michele's emotional tribute to Cory Monteith will have you in tears.

The Funny Girl star is reflecting back on the years since Monteith's death at the age of 31 by sharing a touching tribute on Instagram on Thursday (July 13) to her late boyfriend and Glee co-star on the 10th anniversary of his death. The pair had been dating for more than a year before he tragically passed away following an accidental drug overdose on July 13, 2013.

"Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time," she wrote alongside a black and white photo of the two of them cuddled together and smiling. "I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten."