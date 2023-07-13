Lil Wayne, DJ Drama & Others To Appear In New 'Mixtape' Documentary

Lil Wayne, DJ Drama and other key players will discuss how their contributions to the mixtape movement impacted Hip-Hop culture.



On Thursday, July 13, Paramount+ debuted the trailer for its upcoming documentary MIXTAPE ahead of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. In the brief clip, several lyricists like the Young Money founder and KRS-One talk about their experience with releasing hit mixtapes and how they made a lasting impression on the music industry. During another scene, Drama rehashes the dark moment that altered the mixtape game forever. The documentary is set to features appearances from other artists and DJ's who've created powerful mixtapes that fans still know and love today.