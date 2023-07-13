Lil Wayne, DJ Drama & Others To Appear In New 'Mixtape' Documentary
By Tony M. Centeno
Lil Wayne, DJ Drama and other key players will discuss how their contributions to the mixtape movement impacted Hip-Hop culture.
On Thursday, July 13, Paramount+ debuted the trailer for its upcoming documentary MIXTAPE ahead of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. In the brief clip, several lyricists like the Young Money founder and KRS-One talk about their experience with releasing hit mixtapes and how they made a lasting impression on the music industry. During another scene, Drama rehashes the dark moment that altered the mixtape game forever. The documentary is set to features appearances from other artists and DJ's who've created powerful mixtapes that fans still know and love today.
MIXTAPE will contain testimony from rappers like 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Fabolous, Fat Joe, The Game, Grandmaster Caz, Jadakiss, Jeezy, the late Trouble and N.O.R.E. Fans will also hear from legendary mixers and tastemakers like Angie Martinez, DJ Bobbito, DJ Stretch Armstrong, DJ Clue, DJ Green Lantern, DJ Jazzy Joyce, the late DJ Kay Slay, DJ Khaled, DJ S&S, DJ Scratch, Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, Tony Touch and more. Celebrities like Mike Tyson, Shaq, James Cruz, Mark Ronson, Tommy Hilfiger and veteran music executive Dante Ross also weigh in.
In honor of the documentary's release, there will also be an accompanying project. The Def Tape, the official soundtrack to MIXTAPE, is scheduled to drop in August via Def Jam Recordings. As of this report, there's no confirmed release date for the soundtrack. The documentary officially begins streaming on Paramount+ August 1.