Man Accused Of Selling Human Bones Used Them To Decorate His Home

By Bill Galluccio

July 13, 2023

James Nott
Photo: Oldham County Detention Center

The FBI arrested a Kentucky man accused of selling human bones over Facebook and has released shocking details about the disturbing case. Agents served a search warrant at the home of James Nott after linking him to a ring of illegal human body parts traders that included the former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School and a woman who worked at a mortuary in Little Rock, Arkansas.

During the search, agents recovered "human remains including approximately 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs, and hip bones."

The FBI said that the bones were used to decorate Nott's apartment and noted that he slept with a human skull in his bed.

While Nott used a fake name while buying and selling bones on Facebook, he used his personal PayPal account to receive the payments.

The FBI also recovered two firearms, ammunition, body armor, and materials used for making bombs.

Nott has been charged federally with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Officials did not say if he was facing any other charges. The other people allegedly involved in the plot were charged with interstate transport of stolen goods and conspiracy charges last month.

