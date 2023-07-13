New Mexico State Soccer Player Thalia Chaverria Dead At 20

Thalia Chaverria, a rising junior defender for the New Mexico State women's soccer team, died Monday (July 10) just days after her 20th birthday, the university announced on its official athletics website Tuesday (July 11).

"The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families' world," said head coach Rob Baarts. "T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!"

"Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family," added director of athletics Mario Moccia. "Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her."