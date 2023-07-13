New Mexico State Soccer Player Thalia Chaverria Dead At 20

By Jason Hall

July 13, 2023

Photo: New Mexico State Athletics

Thalia Chaverria, a rising junior defender for the New Mexico State women's soccer team, died Monday (July 10) just days after her 20th birthday, the university announced on its official athletics website Tuesday (July 11).

"The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families' world," said head coach Rob Baarts. "T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!"

"Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family," added director of athletics Mario Moccia. "Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her."

Death of NM State Soccer Player Las Cruces police and the New Mexico medical investigator’s office are investigating...

Posted by Las Cruces Police Department on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Local authorities found Chaverria unresponsive at a home in Las Cruces on Monday. Officials said there's no reason to believe the 20-year-old's death was the result of criminal activity amid an ongoing joint investigation conducted by the Las Cruces Police Department and Office of the Medical Investigator.

Chaverria, of Bakersfield, California, started 20 games and logged 1,787 total minutes -- the fourth-highest among New Mexico players -- during her sophomore season, which resulted in the Aggies' first WAC conference title in program history following three shutout wins in the WAC Tournament. A GoFundMe has been launched to help her family pay for medical expenses.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.