Pittsburgh Synagogue Mass Shooter Eligible To Face The Death Penalty

The man who committed one of the worst anti-Semitic attacks in U.S. history is eligible for the death penalty. After two hours of deliberation, a jury found that 50-year-old Robert Bowers acted with intent when he killed 11 people at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, rejecting the defense's claim that he did not act with intent because he was mentally ill.

In June, Bowers was convicted on 63 counts relating to the mass shooting, which also left six people injured. The counts included hate crime charges and 11 counts of obstructing the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death. Twenty-two of the charges were considered capital offenses.

Next week, the sentencing phase of the trial will begin. It is expected to last three weeks as prosecutors call survivors and family members of the victims to testify about the impact the mass shooting had on them.

The sentencing phase is expected to last about three weeks. To sentence Bowers to death, the jury must come to a unanimous decision. If they cannot reach a unanimous decision, Bowers will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.