The tour announcement immediately had fans in a frenzy over what's to come from Carti. His Opium artists Homixide Gang and Destroy Lonely both dropped their albums during the spring while Ken Carson is expected to release his next project A Great Chaos this month. Now that his tour dates are confirmed, Carti has fueled more hype for his upcoming project.



So far, there aren't any confirmed details about the album. However, after the announcement, followers noticed that the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin appeared to announce his album, reportedly titled MUSIC, will drop before he heads overseas for the European leg of his tour. The venue has since updated the description of the event.



Pre-sale tickets are currently available, but general admission sales will begin on July 14. Check out the full list of dates below.