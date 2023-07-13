Playboi Carti Announces International 'Antagonist Tour' With Opium Artists
By Tony M. Centeno
July 13, 2023
Playboi Carti is planning to travel around the world for his upcoming tour with his Opium Group artists.
On Wednesday, July 12, the Georgia native revealed the dates for his global "Antagonist Tour." Carti plans to bring his artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang with him as they invade arenas around the U.S. and Europe. His first tour in two years will kick off in September at the Ball Arena in Denver, Co. and will hit other major cities in the U.S. until October. A month later, Carti will continue the tour in Europe by hitting up countries like Ireland, Germany, The UK and more.
ANTAGONIST TOUR— Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 12, 2023
👤 PLAYBOI CARTI
👤 KEN CARSON
👤 DESTROY LONELY
👤 HOMIXIDE GANG
SEPTEMBER — DECEMBER 2023 pic.twitter.com/LkPjCYtG67
The tour announcement immediately had fans in a frenzy over what's to come from Carti. His Opium artists Homixide Gang and Destroy Lonely both dropped their albums during the spring while Ken Carson is expected to release his next project A Great Chaos this month. Now that his tour dates are confirmed, Carti has fueled more hype for his upcoming project.
So far, there aren't any confirmed details about the album. However, after the announcement, followers noticed that the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin appeared to announce his album, reportedly titled MUSIC, will drop before he heads overseas for the European leg of his tour. The venue has since updated the description of the event.
Pre-sale tickets are currently available, but general admission sales will begin on July 14. Check out the full list of dates below.
Playboi Carti “Antagonist Tour” Dates
9/6/23 Denver, CO Ball Arena
9/8/23 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
9/9/23 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
9/12/23 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
9/13/23 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
9/15/23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
9/16/23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center*~
9/17/23 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
9/20/23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
9/23/23 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
9/26/23 Austin, TX Moody Center
9/27/23 Houston, TX Toyota Center
9/28/23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
9/30/23 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
10/1/23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
10/2/23 Chicago, IL United Center*
10/4/23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
10/5/23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
10/6/23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
10/7/23 Boston, MA TD Garden
10/9/23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
10/11/23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
10/13/23 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
10/14/23 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/15/23 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/17/23 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
10/18/23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
10/20/23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
11/19/23 Dublin, IE 3Arena
11/21/23 Manchester, UK AO Arena
11/22/23 London, UK The O2
11/24/23 Brussels, BE Forest National
11/25/23 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
11/27/23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
11/29/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
11/30/23 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/2/23 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
12/4/23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena