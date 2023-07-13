Playboi Carti Announces International 'Antagonist Tour' With Opium Artists

By Tony M. Centeno

July 13, 2023

Playboi Carti
Photo: Getty Images

Playboi Carti is planning to travel around the world for his upcoming tour with his Opium Group artists.

On Wednesday, July 12, the Georgia native revealed the dates for his global "Antagonist Tour." Carti plans to bring his artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang with him as they invade arenas around the U.S. and Europe. His first tour in two years will kick off in September at the Ball Arena in Denver, Co. and will hit other major cities in the U.S. until October. A month later, Carti will continue the tour in Europe by hitting up countries like Ireland, Germany, The UK and more.

The tour announcement immediately had fans in a frenzy over what's to come from Carti. His Opium artists Homixide Gang and Destroy Lonely both dropped their albums during the spring while Ken Carson is expected to release his next project A Great Chaos this month. Now that his tour dates are confirmed, Carti has fueled more hype for his upcoming project.

So far, there aren't any confirmed details about the album. However, after the announcement, followers noticed that the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin appeared to announce his album, reportedly titled MUSIC, will drop before he heads overseas for the European leg of his tour. The venue has since updated the description of the event.

Pre-sale tickets are currently available, but general admission sales will begin on July 14. Check out the full list of dates below.

Playboi Carti “Antagonist Tour” Dates


9/6/23 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/8/23 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

9/9/23 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/12/23 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

9/13/23 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/15/23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

9/16/23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center*~

9/17/23 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

9/20/23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

9/23/23 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

9/26/23 Austin, TX Moody Center

9/27/23 Houston, TX Toyota Center

9/28/23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

9/30/23 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

10/1/23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

10/2/23 Chicago, IL United Center*

10/4/23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

10/5/23 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/6/23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10/7/23 Boston, MA TD Garden

10/9/23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

10/11/23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/13/23 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

10/14/23 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/15/23 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/17/23 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/18/23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

10/20/23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

11/19/23 Dublin, IE 3Arena

11/21/23 Manchester, UK AO Arena

11/22/23 London, UK The O2

11/24/23 Brussels, BE Forest National

11/25/23 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

11/27/23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

11/29/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

11/30/23 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/2/23 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

12/4/23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

