Quinnen Williams, Jets Agree To Massive Extension After Holdout: Report

By Jason Hall

July 13, 2023

New England Patriots v New York Jets
Photo: Getty Images

The New York Jets and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have reportedly agreed to a new four-year, $96 million deal, which includes $66 million guaranteed, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Thursday (July 13).

"The #Jets and All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million megadeal — the largest second contract ever for a defensive tackle, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Williams gets $66 million in guarantees in the deal negotiated by @AgentNicoleLynn," Pelissero tweeted.

The reported move ends Williams' holdout following previous failed negotiations earlier in the offseason.

On May 15, Williams had changed his Twitter bio to "Defensive Tackle for ………………." and the last tweet he shared at the time was a retweet of ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that the New York Giants and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence reached an agreement on a "$90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed," on May 4.

Lawrence, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne -- Williams' teammate during his collegiate career at Alabama -- and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons all received contract extensions ranging between $21.8 million and $23.5 million annually, as well as $59 to $60 million guaranteed, prior to the conclusion of their rookie deals this offseason. The 25-year-old has been absent from the Jets' voluntary offseason program, which he said would be his plan in January if the two sides failed to reach a long-term deal, while also waiting with his wife for the birth of their child.

Williams was selected as a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time in 2022, recording a career best 55 tackles, 12 sacks, two fumbles, one fumble recovery and four pass deflections. The former Alabama standout was selected by the Jets at No. 3 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

