Quinnen Williams, Jets Agree To Massive Extension After Holdout: Report

The New York Jets and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have reportedly agreed to a new four-year, $96 million deal, which includes $66 million guaranteed, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Thursday (July 13).

"The #Jets and All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million megadeal — the largest second contract ever for a defensive tackle, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Williams gets $66 million in guarantees in the deal negotiated by @AgentNicoleLynn," Pelissero tweeted.

The reported move ends Williams' holdout following previous failed negotiations earlier in the offseason.