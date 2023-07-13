Quirky Diner Named Washington's Most Unusual Fast Food Restaurant

The United States is full of weird and wonderful places to visit. From strange tourist attractions to odd landscapes molded by Mother Nature, this trend also applies to the places we eat at. There are plenty of restaurants with quirky decor, housed in out-of-the-ordinary locations, or have interesting menu items.

If you're interested in checking out these unique restaurants, LoveFood has you covered. The website rounded up every state's "most surprising and unusual" fast food restaurant in every state. The list ranges from "beautiful outposts of the world's best-known chains to visually striking mom-and-pop burger joint."

According to writers, Roxy's Diner was named Washington's most unusual fast food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"This funky Jewish-influenced diner in Washington's biggest city goes beyond the typical retro decor. The murals on the walls are bold and eye-catching – think galloping horses, wavy geometric patterns, and glittering black-and-white cityscapes. The usual diner knick-knacks are also replaced with curios, such as a fine vintage mirror and streamlined chandeliers. Come by and order the diner's signature dish: a classic Reuben."