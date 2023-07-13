Soccer Coach Accused Of Raping Young Boys Could Have A 'Decade Of Victims'

Authorities in Tennessee believe there could be at least a "decade of victims" who were raped by a popular soccer coach in the city of Franklin. Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, was arrested after leaving his cell phone at a restaurant. When a worker tried to find who owned the phone, they found ten videos showing Campos raping underage boys.

Officials have been able to identify three of the ten victims in the videos on Campos' phone. In addition, five other people have come forward to say there were raped by Campos.

Franklin police Lt. Charles Warner told CNN that some of the victims who have come forward are now in their 20s.

"If you do the math, there could be a decade of victims that we don't know about," Warner said.

"There are undoubtedly more," Warner said. "We are in the infancy of this investigation, and this could be the tip of the iceberg."

Campos has been living in Tennessee for the last 20 years after he came to the United States illegally. He is currently being held on a $525,000 bond on charges of rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials said they expect to file additional charges against Campos as their investigation continues.