Wisconsin is home to some pretty exciting cities and laidback towns that are a great spot to have fun and enjoy life, but one city in the Badger State was named the "coolest" of them all.

The Discoverer Blog searched around the U.S. to find the coolest cities to visit, compiling a list of the need-to-see spot for every state because "each state is more like its own country, flaunting an individual culture, history, and lifestyle."

According to the list, the coolest city to visit in Wisconsin is Madison, a locale that was also named the fastest-growing city in the state. With several exciting festivals and must-try restaurants, you'll have plenty of ways to stay busy and entertained. The Discoverer also noted that a free tour of the State Capitol is not to be missed.

So what makes this city so special? Here's what the site had to say:

"A small, mid-western city packed to the brim with quality restaurants, frequent festivals, a university campus and an overall lively atmosphere, Madison is a top-notch Wisconsin city. Plus, folks here love to eat and drink. From Bratfest to the Great Taste of the Midwest beer festival, partaking in one of their many festivals is a must. If you can't snag tickets, there's always the State Street bars and restaurants or the farmers' market food stalls, all of which are guaranteed to satisfy. Other ways to stay entertained include a University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers game or checking out some live tunes at the Majestic."

Check out the full list at thediscoverer.com to read up on more of the coolest cities to visit around the country.