The Most Unusual Fast Food Restaurant In Florida

The United States is full of weird and wonderful places to visit. From strange tourist attractions to odd landscapes molded by Mother Nature, this trend also applies to the places we eat at. There are plenty of restaurants with quirky decor, housed in out-of-the-ordinary locations, or have interesting menu items.

If you're interested in checking out these unique restaurants, LoveFood has you covered. The website rounded up every state's "most surprising and unusual" fast food restaurant in every state. The list ranges from "beautiful outposts of the world's best-known chains to visually striking mom-and-pop burger joint."

According to writers, a massive McDonald's in Florida was named the most unusual fast food restaurant in the state! Here's why it was chosen:

"The world's largest McDonald's joint is also among its most imaginatively designed. Its sheer size has earned it the nickname Epic McD – it's a giant glass confection, with floating circular designs and white waves on the façade, and the logo appears as a jumble of rainbow-colored letters. In true Floridian style, plenty of palm trees brighten the parking lot too."