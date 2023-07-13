Will.i.am Claims 2Pac Allegedly Stole Black Eyed Peas Member's Girlfriend

“She was hot, bro. She was a beautiful Puerto Rican young girl, when we were kids," will explained. "2Pac did like this [come here gesture] and then she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ll be right back.’ 30 minutes later, [Apl’s] chicken waffles got all cold, freaking syrup got all freaking stiff, butter got freaking liquidy. And he was like, ‘She ain’t coming back…’"



Luckily, will said it was just Apl and his girl there so no one else from the group saw it happen. The revealing story about 'Pac's personal life was shared amid a successful year for the Shakur estate.



Following the release of the Emmy-nominated docuseries "Dear Mama," 2Pac was recently honored with a long-overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The former Death Row Records signee had been announced as a recipient over a decade ago. However, his sister and "Dear Mama" director Allen Hughes was on-site to accept the honor on behalf of the Shakur estate.