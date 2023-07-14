55-Pound Rabid Beaver Attacks Girl Swimming In Lake

A young girl was hospitalized after she was attacked by a rabid beaver while swimming in a lake in northern Georgia. Authorities said that the girl was swimming off private property in Lake Lanier when a massive beaver bit her leg.

The girl's father rushed over to help and beat the beaver to death before authorities arrived. The girl was rushed to the hospital, but no information about her condition was provided.

Don McGowan, supervisor for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, told WSB that one of the game wardens who responded to the attack said that the beaver was one of the largest he had ever seen.

"It's the biggest beaver he's ever seen. He estimated it at 50 or 55 pounds which is about as big as they get in Georgia," McGowan said.

Officials said the beaver's remains were taken to a state lab, where a test confirmed that it had rabies.

"Once that rabies virus gets into the brain of the animal — in this case, a beaver — they just act crazy," McGowan said.

Authorities posted warning signs around the lake and advised people to be on the lookout for any animals exhibiting strange behavior.