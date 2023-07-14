Arrested Made In Death Of Robert De Niro's Grandson: Report

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of legendary actor Robert De Niro.

Sofia Haley Marks, 20, an alleged drug dealer reportedly knowns as the 'Percocet Princess,' was federally charged with distribution of narcotics, police sources told the New York Post on Thursday (July 13). Marks was reportedly arrested at around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday during what was described as an undercover sting operation conducted by the New York Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security, the sources confirmed.

Earlier this month, Rodriguez's mother, Drena De Niro, wrote that her son was suspected of having died from fentanyl-laced pills.

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," she wrote in response to a commenter who asked about her son's cause of death.

“So for all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this s–t, my son is gone forever,” she added.

Drena paid tribute to her late son in a post shared on Instagram.

"I can barely type through my tears but all the love , the messages , calls , texts ,emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 hrs I’ve not been able to respond yet but we’re grateful for the all your love and condolences," she wrote. "None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning . Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms. The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time . You were kindness acceptance and love and I can’t believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter. You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army . I’m holding you every second of every moment I’m my heart and memories until I’m with you again . My heart is broken forever . Me daddy and your family love you , I love I love you with every beat of my crying heart 💔💔💔😭🕊️🕊️"