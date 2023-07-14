Award-Winning Eatery Named Colorado's 'Bucket-List' Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

July 14, 2023

Pan fried duck.
Photo: Getty Images

America is full of amazing, charming restaurants, but very few have captured the intrigue of the entire nation. In fact, some say if you're a true foodie, you should strive to visit one of these amazing restaurants at least once in your life.

If you're looking for some stellar restaurants to try, LoveFood released a list of every state's best "bucket-list" restaurant. The list includes decades-old establishments, brand-new restaurants, and award-winning spots.

An acclaimed eatery was named Colorado's bucket list restaurant: Frasca! Here's why this fine-dining spot was chosen:

"Inspired by the sub-alpine region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia in northeast Italy, executive chef and founder Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson brings an exquisite Italian dining experience to Colorado. Praised for outstanding service, outstanding wine service, and best chef by the James Beard Foundation, and featured in several 'best restaurants' lists, Frasca continues to impress, with a selection of prix fixe menus and the chef's six-course tasting menu with wine matching."

Taking a closer look at the menu, Frasca offers some exquisite dishes and drinks, including Colorado lamb loin and a wide selection of European-imported wines.

You can find this restaurant at 1738 Pearl St. in Boulder. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

