Couple Accused Of Stealing $91,000 From Youth Soccer League For Disney Trip

A married couple from New Jersey is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing nearly $100,000 from a youth soccer league. The Old Bridge Police Department said that Joseph and Kathleen Murawski were arrested on charges of theft of movable property over $75,000, conspiracy to commit theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Authorities began investigating the couple after officials with the Old Bridge Soccer League noticed an issue with their bank accounts. Following a six-month investigation, detectives discovered $91,000 in unauthorized withdrawals from the league's bank accounts. They said that the Murawskis used the money to pay for a trip to Disney World and throw an "extravagant party" for their child. They also used the funds to pay for purchases on Amazon and their utility bills.

The Murawskis both worked for the league, with Kathleen serving as the league's president and Joseph as the league's field director.

They remain jailed at Middlesex County Correction Center.