Dave East Taps Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss & More For New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 14, 2023
Dave East returns with an all-star squad for his new album.
On Friday, July 14, the New York City native served up his latest body of work Fortune Favors the Bold. His sophomore effort via Def Jam Recordings holds 24 new songs including previously released singles “WDGAF” and “Rich Problems.” East enlists a slew of renowned MC’s for the project including Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss, Cordae and G-Eazy. He also recruits other talented voices like Coi Leray, Kaylan Arnold, Stacy Barthe, Ty Dolla $ign and Kid Capri along with esteemed producers like Cool-N-Dre, Don Cannon, Scram Jones, RZA, Mike Will Made-It, Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson and more.
The album serves as the follow-up to his 2019 album Survival. It may have been four years since his last LP, but that doesn’t mean he was silent. In the last four years, East dropped off mixtapes like Karma 3 featuring collaborations with Jozzy, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Benny the Butcher, Bino Rideaux, Doe Boy, Mary J. Blige, Popcaan, Trey Songz, the late Trouble and Young Dolph. He also served up two collaborative projects: Hoffa with Harry Fraud and Book of David with DJ Drama and Buda & Grandz.
Along with the album, East also delivered his new music video for “Hustlers” with Tyga. In the video, both artists hit up a lavish mansion and surround themselves with a plethora of gorgeous women as every hustler should.
Watch the video and stream Dave East’s new album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE