Florida City Named One Of The Worst Places To Rent A Home

Americans often turn to renting apartments or houses when they can't own a home yet. This can be a cheaper or more expensive alternative to homeownership depending on where they live. That's why WalletHub compiled a list of the best and worst places to rent a home in America. Analysts explained how they determined their rankings:

"To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 21 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. Our data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living and job availability."

A Florida city ranked among the worst places to rent a home: Hialeah. This city, which is in the Miami area, ranked No. 173 out of 182. It was also called out for being amongst the cities with the lowest rental vacancy rate and least affordable rentals.

Here are the Top 10 best places for renters in America, according to WalletHub:

Overland Park, Kansas Scottsdale, Arizona Bismarck, North Dakota Sioux Falls, South Dakota Chandler, Arizona Fargo, North Dakota Plano, Texas Lincoln, Nebraska Irvine, California Nashua, New Hampshire

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.