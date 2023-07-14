Florida Destination Named Among U.S. Cities With The Rudest Kids

Some iconic destinations in the United States get a nasty reputation thanks to their residents. But what about the kids? Disobeying rules, being unpolite, or causing a stir in public can leave a bad impression on both residents and the people visiting the place.

That's why Solitaired looked to residents to determine which American cities had the rudest kids. The website states, "For our research, we surveyed respondents in 28 cities, and asked them about three different age ranges: young kids 5 to 8 years old, older kids 9 to 12 years old, and teens 13 to 17 years old."

A popular Florida city ranked in the Top 10, and that's Jacksonville! It came in the No. 6 spot.

Researchers found that Philadelphia, San Francisco, and New York City had the rudest kids out of the entire country. They also said the rudest behaviors among children were "being absorbed in their phone, cursing, and playing music or videos too loud."

Here are the Top 10 U.S. cities with the rudest kids, according to the study:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Francisco, California New York City, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Columbus, Ohio Jacksonville, Florida Louisville, Kentucky Milwaukee, Wisconsin Chicago, Illinois Detroit, Michigan

Check out the full report on solitaired.com.