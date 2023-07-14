Historic Eatery Named Florida's 'Bucket-List' Restaurant

America is full of amazing, charming restaurants, but very few have captured the intrigue of the entire nation. In fact, some say if you're a true foodie, you should strive to visit one of these amazing restaurants at least once in your life.

If you're looking for some stellar restaurants to try, LoveFood released a list of every state's best "bucket-list" restaurant. The list includes decades-old establishments, brand-new restaurants, and award-winning spots.

A popular eatery was named Florida's bucket list restaurant: Joe's Stone Crab! Here's why this historic joint was chosen:

"A Miami Beach institution, Joe's Stone Crab has opened several other outlets, but the original location remains a Florida icon. Serving foodies and celebrities alike since 1913, the restaurant is famous for its stone crabs, as the name suggests, and was awarded the American Classics gong by the James Beard Foundation in 1998. Not only is it one of the most visited restaurants in the country, it's also referenced in Ian Fleming's novel Goldfinger as Bill's on the Beach – the best meal James Bond ever had in his life."

You can find this restaurant at 11 Washington Ave. in Miami Beach. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.