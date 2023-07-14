MisterWives' New Album 'Nosebleeds' Is Their Most 'Liberating Music Yet'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 14, 2023
MisterWives' new album Nosebleeds has arrived and it's their most liberating yet! On Friday, July 14th, the Los Angeles-based alt-pop band released their highly-anticipated fourth studio album to much acclaim.
In June, the band consisting of Mandy Lee [vocals], Etienne Bowler [drums, production], Marc Campbell [guitar], Mike Murphy [keyboards], and William Hehir [bass] previewed the album with the singles "Ultraviolet," "Out Of Your Mind," and the titular "Nosebleeds." Exploring the constant flux of life, MisterWives is being praised for "taking the “sucker punches” of the last few years and turning them into their best music yet" per Rolling Stone.
"Nosebleeds is the result of facing the brutal punches head-on without racing to clean up the mess that comes from feeling beat down and high up and from where you want to be," the band told iHeartRadio. "The album explores the push and pull of trying to heal while not censoring the full vastness of the emotional experience with our most liberating music yet."
To promote the new album, MisterWives will be joining Bishop Briggs on The Don't Look Down Tour in North America this fall. Check out the dates below and click here for info on tickets:
- Sept. 8 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
- Sept. 9 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
- Sept. 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
- Sept. 12 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem
- Sept. 15 - New York, NY - Pier 17
- Sept. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Sept. 17 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
- Sept. 19 - Toronto, ON - History
- Sept. 20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
- Sept. 22 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
- Sept. 23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
- Sept. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
- Sept. 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- Sept. 27 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!
- Sept. 29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
- Sept. 30 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC
- Oct. 1 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
- Oct. 4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
- Oct. 6 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
- Oct. 9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
- Oct. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
- Oct. 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
- Oct. 13 - Portland, OR - Roseland
- Oct. 15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo