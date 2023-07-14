MisterWives' New Album 'Nosebleeds' Is Their Most 'Liberating Music Yet'

MisterWives' new album Nosebleeds has arrived and it's their most liberating yet! On Friday, July 14th, the Los Angeles-based alt-pop band released their highly-anticipated fourth studio album to much acclaim.

In June, the band consisting of Mandy Lee [vocals], Etienne Bowler [drums, production], Marc Campbell [guitar], Mike Murphy [keyboards], and William Hehir [bass] previewed the album with the singles "Ultraviolet," "Out Of Your Mind," and the titular "Nosebleeds." Exploring the constant flux of life, MisterWives is being praised for "taking the “sucker punches” of the last few years and turning them into their best music yet" per Rolling Stone.