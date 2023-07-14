Ohio Destination Named The Best Last-Minute Getaway In The State

You've read about the Ohio city named the best weekend getaway in the state, but now a new destination is being recognized as the best spot for a quick getaway to relax far from your everyday life.

Reader's Digest searched for the best last-minute getaway in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will offer visitors a chance to unwind without the hassle of months of planning a vacation.

The best last-minute getaway in the Buckeye State is Ravewood Castle. Take a trip back in time to the medieval-style castle for a unique vacation or even say "I do!" by tying the knot on the property. They even have a murder mystery dinner for amateur sleuths to show off their problem-solving skills.

Here's what RD had to say:

"In their own words: 'Leave the hassle, come stay in our castle!' And after just one look at this gorgeous medieval mansion in the middle of a seemingly enchanted forest in New Plymouth, you don't have to tell us twice. While you can hike the trails during the day, hit the extensive game library in the evening or attend a spooky murder mystery dinner."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the best last-minute getaway destinations in each state.