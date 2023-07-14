Photo Shows Lionel Messi Embracing New Florida Man Lifestyle

Newly acquired Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi appears to be quickly embracing his new Florida man lifestyle.

A photo shared online shows Messi, 35, shopping for groceries at Publix, a grocery store that operates in the southeast, but has a specifically high popularity and number of stores in its headquartered state of Florida, with 858 of its 1,380 stores located in the Sunshine State.

"Bro Messi really at Publix," the United States Men's National Team fan account @USMNTOnly tweeted on Thursday (July 13) night, along with two photos of the recent World Cup champion surrounded by a small group of excited fans.

Messi officially arrived in Miami on Tuesday (July 11) and is scheduled to appear as part of a "major unveiling event" on Saturday (July 15), according to the club.