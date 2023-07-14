Photo Shows Lionel Messi Embracing New Florida Man Lifestyle
By Jason Hall
July 14, 2023
Newly acquired Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi appears to be quickly embracing his new Florida man lifestyle.
A photo shared online shows Messi, 35, shopping for groceries at Publix, a grocery store that operates in the southeast, but has a specifically high popularity and number of stores in its headquartered state of Florida, with 858 of its 1,380 stores located in the Sunshine State.
"Bro Messi really at Publix," the United States Men's National Team fan account @USMNTOnly tweeted on Thursday (July 13) night, along with two photos of the recent World Cup champion surrounded by a small group of excited fans.
Messi officially arrived in Miami on Tuesday (July 11) and is scheduled to appear as part of a "major unveiling event" on Saturday (July 15), according to the club.
"Save The Date Major unveiling event set for this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM at @DRVPNKStadium! Tickets will be FREE for Season Ticket Members, while limited tickets may become available for purchase at a later date," Inter Miami CF tweeted on Tuesday.
The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner chose to sign with the American Major League Soccer club last month as part of a deal estimated to be worth $50 million and $60 million annually without endorsement incentives, according to Sportico. The move is the biggest MLS acquisition of an international star since now-Inter Miami club owner David Beckham signed with the LA Galaxy in 2007.
Spanish soccer journalist Guillem Balague, who wrote Messi's 2023 biography Messi: The Must-read Biography of the World Cup Champion, initially reported Messi's decision to join Inter Miami CF on June 7.
"Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami Leo Messi se va al Inter Miami," Balague tweeted at the time.
MLS reportedly put together an "unprecedented" deal to lure the international icon to Inter Miami, which will include a share of Apple's revenue from MLS Season Pass, as well as a share of Adidas profits, according to Front Office Sports. The forward reportedly chose Inter Miami over a reported two-year, €1 billion offer to join the Saudi Pro League, as well as a potential return to FC Barcelona, where he spent his entire senior career before signing with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.
Messi is regarded by many as the sport's greatest player of all-time, is just months removed from winning his first World Cup, captaining Argentina to victory over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in December 2022. The 35-year-old Barcelona to a club-record 34 trophies, which included 10 La Liga, seven Copa del Rey and four UEFA Champions League titles during his legendary career, as well as 672 goals, the most ever scored by a player for a single club.