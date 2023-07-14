Rabid Beaver Attacks, Bites Girl Swimming In Georgia Lake

What was meant to be a relaxing trip to the lake took quite a turn for one family recently when a rabid beaver attacked a young girl.

According tot he Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a girl was swimming on the north side of Lake Lanier on Saturday (July 8) when she was bitten in the leg by a beaver, per WSB-TV. The girl's father quickly stepped in and killed the beaver. The girl is reported to be recovering from the attack.

Don McGowan, DNR Wildlife Resources supervisor, spoke with the game warden who investigated the incident, noting that the beaver was quite large, the outlet reports.

"It's the biggest beaver he's ever seen," said McGowan. "He estimated it at 50 or 55 pounds which is about as big as they get in Georgia."

It was unclear why the beaver attacked the girl, but the animal's body was taken to the state lab where it later tested positive for rabies.

The last known beaver attack on Lake Lanier was 13 years ago, with biologists stating that attacks from the animals are rare. However, rabies causes an animal to become more aggressive.

"Once that rabies virus gets into the brain of the animal — in this case, a beaver — they just act crazy," said McGowan.

Signs warning of rabies have been posted near Sardis Creek Boat Ramp, the closest public area near the site of the attack. If someone is bitten or scratched by an animal suspected of having rabies, it is essential to seek medical attention to get shots to stop the virus as it is almost always fatal without them.