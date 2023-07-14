Suspected Serial Killer Who Dumped 11 Bodies Near New York Beach Arrested

By Bill Galluccio

July 14, 2023

Search For Clues Continues In Long Island Serial Murders
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Authorities in Long Island have arrested a suspect in connection with the unsolved Gilgo Beach murdersRex Heuermann, 59, is accused of killing at least 11 women and dumping their bodies along a stretch of highway on Long Island for over 20 years. He is from Massapequa, which is just west of where many of the victims' bodies were dumped.

Investigators have been hunting for the serial killer since 2010 when they uncovered a set of human remains while searching for 23-year-old Shannan Gilbert. Over the following year, searchers would discover a total of 11 sets of human remains dumped in the bushes along the highway. Gilbert's remains were among those officials were able to identify.

The other victims that have been identified include Melissa BarthelemyAmber CostelloMegan WatermanMaureen Brainard-BarnesJessica Taylor, and Valerie Mack.

Some of the remains were dated back to 2000.

Authorities have not said how many of the victims were believed to be killed by Heuermann or what charges he is facing.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.