Suspected Serial Killer Who Dumped 11 Bodies Near New York Beach Arrested

Authorities in Long Island have arrested a suspect in connection with the unsolved Gilgo Beach murders. Rex Heuermann, 59, is accused of killing at least 11 women and dumping their bodies along a stretch of highway on Long Island for over 20 years. He is from Massapequa, which is just west of where many of the victims' bodies were dumped.

Investigators have been hunting for the serial killer since 2010 when they uncovered a set of human remains while searching for 23-year-old Shannan Gilbert. Over the following year, searchers would discover a total of 11 sets of human remains dumped in the bushes along the highway. Gilbert's remains were among those officials were able to identify.

The other victims that have been identified include Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, and Valerie Mack.

Some of the remains were dated back to 2000.

Authorities have not said how many of the victims were believed to be killed by Heuermann or what charges he is facing.