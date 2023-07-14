Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in each state, from dishes topped with truffles or barbecue to spicy Buffalo chicken bites or extra cheesy bowls topped with bread crumbs.

So which restaurant has the best mac and cheese in Arizona?

Rusconi's American Kitchen

Located in Phoenix, Rusconi's American Kitchen serves up the best mac and cheese in the state. The White truffle scented mac is a must-try for anyone who's a fan of deliciously indulgent dishes. Rusconi's is located at 10637 N. Tatum Blvd in Phoenix.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"You would expect good things from classy American restaurant Rusconi's anyway, but the indulgent white truffle scented mac 'n' cheese made with white truffle cream and San Joaquin Gold (a hard cows' cheese) is an exceptional dish. It comes in a little pot as a side dish and customers say it's sublime."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best mac and cheese in each state.