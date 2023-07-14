Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in each state, from dishes topped with truffles or barbecue to spicy Buffalo chicken bites or extra cheesy bowls topped with bread crumbs.

So which restaurant has the best mac and cheese in Wisconsin?

The Old Fashioned

Located in Madison, The Old Fashioned serves up the best mac and cheese in the state. The dish is a favorite for a reason, showing off the chef's take on the classic dish with a creamy cheese sauce made with, of course, Wisconsin cheddar. You can even give it a meatier twist by topping it off with bacon. The Old Fashioned is located at 23 N. Pinckney St. #1 in Madison.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Looking for a cheesy bite to eat in Madison? You can't go wrong with a serving of The Old Fashioned's classic mac 'n' cheese, made with aged Wisconsin Cheddar and flavor-packed SarVecchio. Impressively cheesy, customer say it's definitely the best they've ever tried. If you like your mac a little meatier, try the bacon version — it's equally delicious."

