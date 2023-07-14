Usher Teases New Single From Upcoming Album In Remy Martin Ad

There's no release date for the track just yet. It comes nearly a few months after he dropped his first single "GLU." Both songs are apart of Usher's upcoming album dropping via Larry Jackson's new label Gamma. The company is being described as a "one-stop-shop media company that creates, distributes, and markets content like music, film and podcasts." It also offers "resources and guidance to artists who want to build their brands and expand beyond music."



Usher's upcoming LP will serve as first project since he release "A" with Zaytoven in 2018. Prior to "GLU," he hadn't formally released solo music in nearly three years. Since then, he dropped off several collaborations with City Girls, Marshmello, Tyga, Kiana Lede and Ella Mai. Usher also reunited with Lil Jon and Ludacris for the first time in 15 years for their song "SexBeat."



Check out the full ad featuring Usher's new song below.

