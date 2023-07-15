Kylie Jenner Posts Heartwarming Pics With Adorable Son Aire: 'My Big Boy'

Kylie Jenner shared heartwarming new photos with “my big boy,” her 17-mont-old son, Aire. The media personality and businesswoman held her adorable child as he gazed at the camera in a few photos she posted on Instagram on Friday (July 14).

Thousands of Jenner’s social media followers gushed over the sweet mother-son snapshots, writing in the comments: “He getting so big ❤️he to cute,” “Wowzers he is gorgeous 😍❤️,” “Motherhood looks so good on her 😍🔥,” “damn he looks like a clone of stormi😮,” and “Girl your genes are strong, both your babies look like you,” among tons of other comments as of publication time on Saturday (July 15). Jenner’s Instagram story also featured an adorable glimpse of the mother-son duo standing near a tennis court surrounded by bubbles. In another photo on her story, Jenner, 25, shows her young son holding a toy car while walking around the court in the bubbles. The latest adorable photos come shortly after Jenner shared new photos of her children on Mother’s Day, and a rare glimpse of Aire at True’s birthday party (Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s daughter).

Jenner and her ex, Travis Scott, welcomed Aire in February 2022 (earlier this year, they officially changed his name from Wolf Jacques Webster, and filed to have it legally changed). Jenner and Scott also share daughter Stormi, who turned 5 this year. See the adorable photos Jenner posted with Aire here.