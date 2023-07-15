Mass Shooting In Georgia Suburb Leaves At Least 4 Dead

Authorities in Georgia are searching for a mass shooting suspect who killed four people in an Atlanta suburb on Saturday (July 15) morning. The Henry County Government said the shooting occurred at 10:45 a.m. in the city of Hampton, which is about 30 miles south of Atlanta.

Officials said that the suspect remains at large as of 4 p.m. ET. The shooter is described as a male in his mid-50s who is 5'10" and was last seen wearing a dark red shirt.

Authorities have advised people to avoid the Dogwood Lakes area of the city.

"The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Department, Henry County Homeland Security, and Henry County Crime Scene Unit. The GBI has been notified." the Henry County Government wrote on Facebook.

Authorities have not released any information about a potential motive for the shootings. The victims have not been identified, and it is unclear if they knew the shooter.