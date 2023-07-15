Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump as she modeled hew newest Savage x Fenty collection on Instagram, and the powerhouse artist’s followers gushed over the gorgeous soon-to-be mother of two.

“sheer x 💗,” Rihanna captioned the Instagram reel on Friday (July 14), removing a robe to model a coral-colored lingerie set and heels. Instagram users commented, “The one thing I love about Rihanna is she showing women you can be beautiful and pregnant at the age of 35,” “I mean just incredible 😍,” and “Who looks this perfect pregnant? Dear Lord!,” to list a few.

Earlier this week, Rihanna posted a few photos in the same lingerie set. Busta Rhymes, Dreezy, Maliibu Miitch and others were among those who praised Rihanna’s stunning photos.

It was one of many times the “We Found Love” artist and first-time Emmy Award nominee has donned stunning wardrobe pieces highlighting her baby bump since revealing her pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Shortly after the reveal, for example, Rihanna walked he red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards in a gorgeous, flattering black gown.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their firstborn child in May 2022.