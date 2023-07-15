Woman Goes Missing After Reporting Toddler Wandering On Highway

An Alabama woman vanished after calling 911 to report that a toddler was walking along the side of a highway. The Hoover Police Department said that 25-year-old Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell was driving on Interstate 459 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday (July 12) when she saw the young child on the side of the road.

After calling 911, Russell pulled over and went to check on the child. When police arrived, they found Russell's car and some of her belongings but found no trace of her or the child. Officials said they have not received any reports of missing children in the area.

A witness told investigators they saw a grey vehicle on the side of the road and a man standing next to Russell's car.

Police said that Russell was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes.

Carlethia's mother, Talitha Russell, told AL.com that her daughter called her brother's girlfriend after she pulled over.

"My son's girlfriend heard her asking the child, 'Are you Ok?' She never heard the child say anything, but then she heard our daughter scream," Talitha said. "From there, all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate."

Authorities are asking the public for help finding Russell.

"Anyone who believes they may have seen Russell or may have any information about this case is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562," the Hover Police Department wrote on Facebook.

An anonymous person is offering a $20,000 reward for information that helps locate Russell. There is also an additional $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.