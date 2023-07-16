Jacksonville Jaguars, Evan Engram Agree To New Deal
By Jason Hall
July 16, 2023
The Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Evan Engram have reportedly agreed to terms on a new three-year, $41.25 million deal, which includes $24 million guaranteed, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday (July 16).
"Essentially, a 2 year extension with the tag for $14.953M per year. After a career year, Engram gets paid," Rapoport tweeted.
"Evan Engram would’ve made $11.345 million on the franchise tag. Now Engram essentially gets a pre-negotiated two-year extension for close to $30 million, and the #Jaguars have a playmaker locker up through 2025," Pelissero added.
Engram recorded a career best 73 receptions and 766 yards, as well as four touchdowns, during his lone season in Jacksonville in 2022, having signed a one-year, $9 million free agency deal with the Jaguars last offseason. The former Ole Miss standout was selected by the New York Giants at No. 23 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and recorded a career best six touchdowns, as well as his second-highest totals in receptions (64) and receiving yards (722) during his rookie season, while also making a Pro Bowl appearance in 2020, recording 63 receptions for 654 yards and one touchdown.