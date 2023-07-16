Jacksonville Jaguars, Evan Engram Agree To New Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Evan Engram have reportedly agreed to terms on a new three-year, $41.25 million deal, which includes $24 million guaranteed, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday (July 16).

"Essentially, a 2 year extension with the tag for $14.953M per year. After a career year, Engram gets paid," Rapoport tweeted.

"Evan Engram would’ve made $11.345 million on the franchise tag. Now Engram essentially gets a pre-negotiated two-year extension for close to $30 million, and the #Jaguars have a playmaker locker up through 2025," Pelissero added.