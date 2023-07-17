Another Coloradan Wins $1 Million From Powerball Drawing

As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow to historic amounts of money, another Coloradan won $1 million from Saturday night (July 15)'s drawing. According to 9News, the winning ticket was sold at a Thunder River Market in Parachute.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 2-9-43-55-57, Powerball 18. The lucky resident was among two people who scored won $1 million that night, the other winners being in Texas.

They're not the only Coloradan who are walking away richer. Here were the other winners from Saturday night and where the tickets were purchased:

$100,000 at a Rocket convenience store in Littleton.

$100,000 at a 7-Eleven in Arvada

$50,000 at Ringo's Super trading post in Trinidad

Since nobody matched six numbers that night, the jackpot is now at $900 million with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million. The next drawing is Monday night (July 17) at 8:59 p.m. MT, and if someone wins, it'll be the third-largest jackpot in the game's history.

Last year, a California resident matched all six numbers and won the largest Powerball jackpot ever: $2.04 billion. Edwin Castro has made some big purchases since his historic win, but his newfound fame also invited some legal trouble. He's currently facing a lawsuit after being accused of stealing the lottery ticket that paid out nearly $1 billion.