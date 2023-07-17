Arizona Eatery Named Among The 20 Best Italian Restaurants In America

Is there anything better than a plate of pasta or slice of pizza that is so good it lights a fire in your soul? Fortunately, you don't have to leave the country (or even the state!) to find deliciously authentic Italian cuisine. Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best Italian restaurants across the country, and one restaurant in Arizona made the cut alongside popular restaurants in cities like New York, Chicago and Las Vegas.

According to the site, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix is among the best Italian restaurants in America. This pizzeria has been around in some form since the late '80s and has grown into such a hit that it has expanded its reach to Los Angeles. Additionally, owner Chris Bianco has opened two Pane Bianco restaurants and a fine-dining establishment, Tratto, in Phoenix. Some popular pizza choices include the cheesy Biancoverde and the Rosa, complete with delicious toppings like red onion, rosemary and pistachios.

Learn more about Pizzeria Bianco and its sister restaurants by visiting its website.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say:

"The story of this Phoenix pizza spot dates back to 1988 when chef and owner Chris Bianco opened its first iteration in a grocery store. Bianco's deep love and appreciation for local ingredients and the art of artisanal pizza-making eventually made him a reference in the pizza world. Several publications and countless critics and foodies have declared that Pizzeria Bianco has possibly the best pizza in the country."

Check out the full list at Tasting Table to see more of the best Italian restaurants around the country.