Bear Cub Gets Trapped While Dumpster Diving In Colorado

Authorities in Colorado gave a helping hand to a bear cub who got trapped while dumpster diving, and it was all caught on camera. Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to the Roxborough neighborhood to find the young creature digging through trash in a dumpster, Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted on Satruday (July 15).

Footage shows the bear yelling out from inside the dumpster. One of the officials can be heard saying, "We gave you a way out, buddy."

Since the cub couldn't get out of the dumpster itself, wildlife officers and deputies put down ladders for the bear to climb out. As the camera pans out, the cub managed to escape and quickly darted into the woods.