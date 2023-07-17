Bear Cub Gets Trapped While Dumpster Diving In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
July 17, 2023
Authorities in Colorado gave a helping hand to a bear cub who got trapped while dumpster diving, and it was all caught on camera. Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to the Roxborough neighborhood to find the young creature digging through trash in a dumpster, Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted on Satruday (July 15).
Footage shows the bear yelling out from inside the dumpster. One of the officials can be heard saying, "We gave you a way out, buddy."
Since the cub couldn't get out of the dumpster itself, wildlife officers and deputies put down ladders for the bear to climb out. As the camera pans out, the cub managed to escape and quickly darted into the woods.
Sometimes we just need a little help from our friends— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 16, 2023
This cub went searching for trash in the Roxborough neighborhood and got stuck. Our wildlife officers and @dcsheriff deputies laid out ladders for it climb and escape. pic.twitter.com/hfEtnG01Yu
"Sometimes we just need a little help from our friends," CPW wrote along with photos of the bear. "The cub quickly reunited with its nearby mom. A happy ending for this bear family, but it could have been sour due to food waste thrown away into unlocked, unsecured places. Don’t use open dumpsters, like this one, for food trash!"
Wildlife officials also encourage people to secure their trash cans, take down bird feeders, and keep their yards clean of food to discourage bears from coming onto their property.