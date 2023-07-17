California Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In The Entire State

Name a more iconic duo than macaroni and cheese, we'll wait. Mac and cheese is a staple comfort food that has stood the tests of time. Feeling down in the dumps and looking for a meal to revive your spirits? Mac and cheese. Looking for something quick to order before, or after a night out? Mac and cheese! What about a gourmet meal at a fancy restaurant in the city? Hmmm, how about lobster, truffle mac and cheese? Need to order something easy (and cheesy) for a movie night in? You guessed it, mac and cheese! After listing multiple ideal scenarios, it is clear that if you pair noodles with cheese sauce, the pasta-bilities are truly endless. While many restaurants scattered throughout the state serve this delicious dish, only one serves it best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order mac and cheese in all of California is at Homeroom located in Oakland.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a plate of mac and cheese in California:

"For insanely good mac 'n' cheese in California, head to Homeroom in Oakland. The Buffalo Chicken Mac (grilled chicken, sharp Cheddar, Monterey Jack, buffalo sauce, chopped scallions, crispy breadcrumbs, and homemade ranch) is consistently raved about by customers. You can also customize dishes – get it topped with Hot Cheetos for extra fire and crunch."

For a continued list of the best places to order mac and cheese across the country visit lovefood.com.