Child Thrown From Malfunctioning Carnival Ride In Illinois

Johnson then ran to help the child, but by the time he got there medical personnel were already providing care. The injured child, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to the nearest hospital. Soon after the child fell out of the ride, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner ordered all the rides at the festival to be closed and reviewed for safety.

The child's current condition remains unknown as the state department of labor and local police and fire department officials investigate the incident.