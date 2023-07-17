Dan Reynolds Reveals His 'Least Favorite' Imagine Dragons Song To Perform

Imagine Dragons has had several hit songs throughout the years, but frontman Dan Reynolds is revealing which one of the band's massive hits is his "least favorite" song to perform live.

In a recent interview with Insider, Reynolds shared that Imagine Dragons' 2012 hit track "Radioactive" is "probably my least favorite to play," per People. But why is that? Well, according to Reynolds it can be pretty "hard" to sing plus the "length of time" between now and its release more than a decade ago has led the band to perform it more times than Reynolds can even remember.

"We've played 'Radioactive,' I don't know how many times, but let's just say a lot of times," he said. "It's a hard song to sing just vocally. It's very high. It's always at the end of the set, so I'm tired at that point."

If you're feeling a bit disappointed because "Radioactive" is one of your favorite Imagine Dragon songs and you want to see it live, don't worry. While it may not be Reynolds' personal favorite to sing for a crowd, that doesn't mean he won't keep performing it for fans who have the song close to their heart.

"'Radioactive' is a song that a lot of fans want to hear," he said. "And if it weren't for that, I probably would veto that song."

Referencing other longtime bands who have ditched some of their popular songs while touring, noting that he's "not hating" on them and understands where they're coming from, Reynolds said that's "not who what we do."

"That's just not our ethos. It's not who we are," he said. "Our fans are paying money to be there and they want to hear these songs that they want to hear. And they're the reason we have a career and we're going to play them those songs."