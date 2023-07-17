Florida Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Chicken Sandwiches In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

July 17, 2023

Grilled chicken ciabetta sandwich
Photo: haoliang / E+ / Getty Images

When people think of chicken sandwiches, there's usually a fried chicken breast tucked between two buns. But it's not the only kind of chicken sandwich out there. In fact, plenty of restaurants take a delicious and creative twist on this popular handheld. That's why TastingTable compiled a list of the 15 "most original" chicken sandwiches in the country.

A well-known Florida restaurant's chicken sandwich landed on the list: KrungThep Tea Time's Gra-Prow Chicken sandwich! Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"The Gra-Prow Chicken sandwich shines bright. This stack of bread and fillings are Thai-inspired, but the sandwich also has comfort food elements like mozzarella cheese and bushels of bright basil. If you're in the mood for a stellar chicken sandwich but don't want to sink your teeth into anything fried, the Gra-Prow Chicken sandwich from Krungthep Tea Time is a good bet. Tender, perfectly spiced chicken mingles with red pepper, basil, a touch of onion, and plenty of creamy cheese. The whole combination fills with heat thanks to spicy mayo and a touch of Thai chili. Gra-Pow Chicken is a balanced, beautiful dish that overachieves without overpowering."

If you're craving this sandwich, drop by 1051 W Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Visit tastingtable.com for the full list of America's most original chicken sandwiches.

