If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In North Carolina, You're A Millionaire

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for a lucky winner whose lottery ticket purchased in North Carolina matched enough to win a $1 million prize during the Friday (July 14) Mega Millions drawing.

A lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket sold at the Food Lion on Highland Street in Mount Holly was one of three tickets that won $1 million during Friday night's drawing after matching all five numbers on the white balls, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. The other winning tickets were both sold in California. Additionally, a ticket purchased in Guilford County using Online Play matched four of the five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball to win $10,000.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 10 - 24 - 48 - 51 - 66

Gold Ball: 15

Megaplier: 2x

Because no one won the jackpot during Friday's Mega Millions drawing, it has now increased to $640 million ahead of Tuesday's (July 18) drawing.